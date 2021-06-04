$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

TLYS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 803,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,999. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

