$0.30 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,990. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

