$0.37 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.82 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -199.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.