$0.43 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,750 in the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 203,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

