$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,257,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.