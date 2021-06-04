-$0.71 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 234,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,315. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

