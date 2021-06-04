-$0.71 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 234,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,315. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.