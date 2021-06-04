$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.85. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PRA Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PRA Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.95 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

