$0.82 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in TC Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 14,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.