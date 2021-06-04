$0.87 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

