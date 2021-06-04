$0.93 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

