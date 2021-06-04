$1.05 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.