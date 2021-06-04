$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

