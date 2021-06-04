$1.17 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

