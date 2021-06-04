$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

