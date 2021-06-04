$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.44. Burlington Stores posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 326.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $303.38 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

