$1.44 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,123. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,838. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 211,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

