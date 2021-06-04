$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $3,243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

