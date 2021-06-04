$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

CCI opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.