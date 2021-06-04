$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SAIC opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,586,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

