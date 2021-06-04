$1.81 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Stepan reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SCL stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

