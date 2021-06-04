$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $350.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.16. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.