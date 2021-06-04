$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce sales of $105.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

FI opened at $3.80 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $865.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 212,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.