10,854 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

