112,534 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,860,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,033,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

