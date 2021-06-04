115,127 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE SPNT opened at $10.36 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Also, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.