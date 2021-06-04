1,369,987 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,369,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

