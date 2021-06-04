1,386,838 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,386,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000. CarLotz comprises approximately 7.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 1.22% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

