14,016 Shares in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $170.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $125.31 and a twelve month high of $177.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.90.

