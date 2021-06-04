$145.94 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report sales of $145.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $149.49 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $115.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $583.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

