$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post sales of $153.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.90 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $854,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

