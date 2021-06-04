$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $173.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $653.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $38,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXI opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

