18,400 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

V traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.26. 107,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

