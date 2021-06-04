189,500 Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.85% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Limbach by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Limbach stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

