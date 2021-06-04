1,943,441 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,943,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,028,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.59% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

