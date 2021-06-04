1inch Hits Market Capitalization of $598.66 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $598.66 million and approximately $173.85 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00009371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01018087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.37 or 0.10126737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052121 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,597,878 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

