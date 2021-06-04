1MillionNFTs Price Tops $2.39 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $286,392.55 and $175,122.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00295568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.01192574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.90 or 1.00252877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.