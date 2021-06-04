$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.43. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of PAG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

