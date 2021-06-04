$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $2.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $318.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

