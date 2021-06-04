$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

