$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

PKI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. 407,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,072. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

