$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

