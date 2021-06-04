$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $279.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.39. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.