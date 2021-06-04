$20.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $20.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.52 billion and the highest is $22.54 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.