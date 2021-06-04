$20.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $20.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.52 billion and the highest is $22.54 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

