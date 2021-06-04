21,943 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.34. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

