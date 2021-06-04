23,300 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $135.61 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.