$256.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $256.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $249.62 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

