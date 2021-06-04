$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $28.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.