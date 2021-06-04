$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $28.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

