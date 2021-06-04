$282.60 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $282.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

