$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.