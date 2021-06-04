$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.
In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post sales of $295.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.70 million and the lowest is $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proofpoint.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.
In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.00 on Friday. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
See Also: Holder of Record
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.