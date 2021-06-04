$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on LB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

